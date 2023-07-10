“The Sex Lives of College Girls,” created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, has become one of the most followed young adult series in recent years. However, one of its stars, Renée Rapp, will say goodbye to the series in the upcoming third season.

Rapp plays wealthy legacy student Leighton, one of the favorite characters in the show. According to reports, she will appear in a few episodes of Season 3 as a recurring character but then she will exit the series.

The show follows four roommates at the fictional Essex College as they juggle school, relationships and friendships. Pauline Chalamet (Kimberly), Amrit Kaur (Bela) and Alyah Chanelle Scott (Whitney) also stars in the series. But, why did René Rapp leave the show? Check out what we know.

René Rapp leaves Sex Lives of College Girls: What happened?

According to Variety, Rapp told the outlet that she wants to pursue music full-time. She signed to Interscope Records last year and released her first EP, “Everything to Everyone,” in November. She will release her debut album, “Snow Angel,” on Aug. 18, and in September she is set to embark on an international tour.

“[I thought], I can do music on the side, like, I can just hustle. And now I’ve just kept acting, because it keeps supporting the music…Acting was my way into tricking everyone that I warranted attention, so that I could have this interview with you,” she told Variety.

On the other hand, Kaling posted to her Instagram story in support of Rapp, writing: “We love @reneerapp so much and of course will be so sad to say goodbye to Leighton Murray! But we can’t wait to see our friend on tour!!” While it seems like the departure was friendly, Page Six reports that Rapp hired a “top lawyer” to get out of her contract. Rapp has published a statement on her Twitter account: