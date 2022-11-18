Renee Rapp, the actress of The Sex Lives of College Girls, is a star of broadway and the new promise of television. Here, check out everything about her, such as her age, social media and more.

Renee Rapp is one of the latest sensations on television and especially on HBO, after premiering the second season of its latest production: The Sex Lives of College Girls. The young promise plays one of the main characters of the series, Leighton Murray, who has become one of the most beloved on the platform.

"The most appealing thing about the series is how it addresses the way a lot of young people talk about their sexuality and how sex is portrayed realistically, because it can also go wrong", the actress and singer confessed during an interview.

Spoiler Alert! - During the second season we see how her character wants to avoid coming out publicly and especially to her family at all costs. Despite living her sexuality openly in college, she feels enormous pressure to show herself as she is with some people and this forces her to hide the fact that she has started dating girls on campus.

Renee Rapp's age and height

Renee was born January 10, 2000 in Huntersville, North Carolina. She is currently 22 years old, and also she's 5ft 7in (170.2cm). She is one of the industry's young up-and-comers and has already established herself as a star among the broadway stages. In 2018, she won the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress and for taking on the role of Regina George in the Mean Girls musical.

Renee Rapp's life and social media

She attended high school at Hopewell High School in her hometown for three years. She acted in the theater program and played on the girls' varsity golf team before transferring to Northwest School of the Arts.

Corey Mitchell, one of the theater teachers she had, said the actress "has a special distinction.... There's a difference when that vocal ability is combined with sincere emotions that can move the audience and can literally move the audience".

Rapp revealed in an interview that he draws "inspiration from classic pop and R&B music, and mixes it all with his current favorites, Jazmine Sullivan and Yebba". On the other hand, she also confessed that she identifies as queer, as do many other stars, such as Demi Lovato.

The actress and singer uses social networks quite frequently, so you can find her on Instagram and Twitter under her user @reneerapp.

Renee Rapp's filmography

So far Renee does not have a very extensive filmography. She has participated in several talk shows such as Today. Her work on television stands out for playing some roles that she has done in the theater and were special events, such as The 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, where she played Regina George.

In Broadway Whodunit: Murder at Montgomery Manor she appeared as Astrid Fox, while in other productions she appeared as herself. Some of the titles are My Halloween Friends, Stars in the House, Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, Broadway.com #LiveatFive.

She is currently dabbling in series and has been chosen to play Leighton Murray in the HBO production, The Sex Lives of College Girls. Just two days ago, its second season premiered and from the first episode we can see her sharing the lead role with her co-stars.