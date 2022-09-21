Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, 34, hasn’t commented publicly on husband Adam Levine’s cheating allegations. However, a new report from E! News has the intel of what’s happening between them.

Two days after the Instagram model Sumner Stroh went public about her alleged affair with singer Adam Levine, there are reports about how his wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo, is dealing with the news. Spoiler alert: not great, not bad.

Prinsloo, 34, and Levine, 43, have been married since 2014 and share two daughters, while they’re expecting another baby. The cheating scandal came just days after the model confirmed she was pregnant on her social media. However, Levine has denied an “affair,” but did admit sending “flirtatious” texts to other women.

Stroh, 23, made a Tik Tok video sharing several screenshots with conversations between her and Levine, and accusing the Maroon 5 singer of having a year-long affair with her. Since that, two other women have come forward with more screenshots, accusing Levine of sending “flirty” texts. So, how is Prinsloo dealing with the scandal?

Prinsloo “believes” Levine but is upset with him

According to a report from E! News, a source close to the couple says that Prinsloo “is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair.” The insider told the outlet that “they have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back."

The report also states that Levine maintains that “it was nothing physical,” but he is “disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this.” According to the source, this incident has served as a “wake-up call and has made him realize that he has a lot to work on."

On Tuesday, Levine released a statement in which he declared he “did not have an affair,” nevertheless, he “crossed the line during a regrettable period” of his life and “in certain instances, it became inappropriate.” He also said that he was taking “proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

However, Stroh shared a shady Instagram story in which she seemingly is reacting to the apology with the phrase: “Someone give this man a dictionary.” Meanwhile, two more models, Maryka and Alyson Rose, have also shared receipts of flirty messages with Levine.