Diego Maradona lived a wild life and an even stranger death. Three days away from the first anniversary of his death due to heart complications, the 1986 World Cup winner left a legacy on the field and a complicated life off of it. Nelson Castro on the show La Mesa de Juana Viale spoke about the rumors that Maradona was buried without his heart.

Castro wrote a book called “The health of Diego” in which the doctor and writer investigated details about the health of the Argentine soccer player near the end of his life. According to Castro, “It was a team effort, and it was very extensive, very hard, being able to access all the medical sources that had to do with Diego. The medical files will be a source for future biographies”

In his interview with Juana Viale, Castro had to answer the question regarding if the former Napoli and Boca Juniors idol was in fact buried without is heart. Here is what Castro had to say.

Maradona buried without heart

In the interview Castro stated, “There was a group of Gimnasia La Plata (the last team Maradona coached before his death) ultras (barra bravas) that planned to break in and extract the heart. That did not come to fruition because it was an act of enormous audacity. It was found out that this was going to happen so (Maradona’s) heart was extracted, also it was extracted because it was used for study, because his heart was very important in determining the cause of Maradona's death. Obviously, the information is that he is buried without a heart”.

Castro went on and stated, “(Maradona’s heart) weighed half a kilo when a regular heart weighs 300 grams. He had a big heart because of other things like his heart failure and because of the heart disease that he had”. Despite his failing health Castro also stated that Maradona lived a much longer life than expected due to his “privileged body in terms of its resistance… other people would have died. The problem is that (Maradona) never wanted to make a sustained recovery”.