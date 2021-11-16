Hayet Abidal is now being questioned by French police for her involvement and masterminding the attack on PSG women’s player Kheira Hamraoui.

A case that already has taken a turn for the bizarre just got even weirder. New information has surfaced in the case of PSG women’s midfielder Kheira Hamraoui. Hamraoui was attacked by masked men when she was dragged out of fellow teammate and possible suspect Aminata Diallo’s car and beaten with metal bars on her hands and legs.

In what appeared to be a case of “trying to take out the competition” where Diallo, who plays the same position at PSG as Hamraoui hired the masked men to injure Hamraoui, things began to take a turn for the strange when former Barcelona player Eric Abidal was questioned by police.

According to reports from France, Abidal was considered to be behind the attack as part of a revenge plot on Hamraoui, whom he dated in the past. But now evidence points that the revenge factor was the main reason for the attack but that it was planned by Abidal’s wife Hayet Abidal.

Hayet Abidal mastermind behind Kheira Hamraoui attack

According to Le Monde Eric Abidal was originally questioned because the SIM card on Hamraoui’s phone was registered under the name of the former Barcelona player. Testimony from Diallo, who was considered the prime suspect for the attacks, indicates that Hayet Abidal had threatened Hamraoui before.

It is reported in L'Equipe, all the information being received by police points to a love triangle between Hayet Abidal, Eric Abidal and Kheira Hamraoui, in which the plot to injure Hamraoui was one out of revenge by Hayet Abidal for Hamraoui sleeping with her husband.

It has been confirmed that while Hamraoui was attacked one of the masked men hitting her made statements about sleeping with married men.

