One of the most famous couples in sports is set to part ways, here is what is being reported regarding Pique and Shakira.

Report: Gerard Pique and Shakira to split; what we know so far

Gerard Pique first met the Colombian singer while shooting the World Cup video, “Waka Waka”, for the 2010 tournament. It was love at first sight as Shakira, ten years Pique’s senior, and the Spanish defender began to date and would eventually have two children together.

While never officially married, the couple have been together since 2011 and have been one of the most prominent sports couples in the world. Shakira has been there for the height of Pique’s career, watching the 35-year-old win 22 championships.

Now Marca in Spain is reporting that it might all come to an end as the 45-year-old Colombian singer has ‘caught’ Pique in the act and the couple is now reportedly living in separate houses.

Gerard Pique and Shakira: What we know

According to the reports, Shakira found out about an affair the Barcelona defender was having with another woman. The reported affair has led to the couple now contemplating separating indefinitely.

The report went on to state that Pique has moved out of the family home and is living in an apartment in Barcelona. It was also reported that Pique has been spending a lot of nights with Barcelona teammate Riqui Puig.

According to El Periodico, Pique’s partying is “out of control” and it looks like the end for the power couple. Shakira would reach worldwide fame with her albums Pies Descalzos and Dónde Están los Ladrones?, but it would be her 2001 album Laundry Service that would launch her career in the United States as she would officially crossover.