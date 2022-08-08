Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup has been the most-talked about topic on the Internet. It was only a matter of time for Kanye West, Kardashian’s ex-husband, to react to the news and he did it with an Instagram post. However, the reality TV star didn’t take it well.

It was only a matter of time. After news of the end of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s nine-month relationship, Kanye West, who was arguably the biggest detractor of the couple, shared a now-deleted Instagram post seemingly mocking the news. And, according to some reports, Kim K isn’t happy.

On Monday, the rapper shared a mock New York Times Instagram post declaring “Skete Davidson Dead at 28.” It was the latest public demonstration of contempt from West, also known as Ye, to Davidson. The musician has spread false information about the comedian, while also harassing daily on Instagram, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In February, West shared private texts between him and Kardashian in which she asked him to tell his followers not to bully her then boyfriend and a month later, West released a music video in which he appears to bury a cartoon of a man resembling Davidson alive. Now, Kardashian might be the reason for Kanye to delete the post.

Kim Kardashian reportedly asked West to delete his post about Davidson

According to a report from The Daily Mail, a source close to Kardashian said that the reality TV star and fashion mogul was “enraged” with West’s post. Especially as they shared four children, and it’s not the first time that her ex-husband publicly attacks her.

“Kim won’t stand for this,” the source told the outlet. “She is demanding that Kanye take the post down, but he won’t,” said the report. However, Kanye has indeed taken down the post. According to the source, Kardashian “has been vigorously defending Pete,” as her breakup was amicable.

“She’ll never get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated the people she loves and respects. She has tried incredibly hard to have a good co-parenting situation for the children. She won’t stand for this type of behavior from him,” told the same source to the outlet.

On the other hand, Entertainment Tonight reported in late July that West and Kardashian’s relationship was in a better place. Then, a source close to the pair said that West was “still bitter” but he was “purposely laying low right now as he knows he has gotten himself into enough controversy,” per Elle Magazine.