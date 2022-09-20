Pique is still under the spotlight after his breakup with Shakira. Now, a report has established that Barcelona's defender would've cheated on the singer with Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend.

Summer's top story was the one surrounding Gerard Pique and Shakira. After 12 years of relationship, they ended their marriage this 2022. Reportedly, Barcelona's defender cheated on the singer and now there would've been another case of infidelity as it is established that he used to hang out with Leonardo Dicaprio's ex-girlfriend.

Before the beginning of the 2022-23 season, Gerard Pique was involved in in rumors, but not specifically for the transfer market. It was reported that the Spanish player cheated on Shakira and then they revealed their breakup, but not the reasons why.

Weeks after, the rumors about their breakup were still coming out. Shakira made it clear that she was not happy about Pique going 'public' with his new girlfriend. Now, it was reported that the defender not only cheated once on the singer during their marriage.

Report: Gerard Pique cheated twice on Shakira; now with Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend

Gerard Pique and Shakira are no longer a couple and, despite they didn't give the reasons why, the gossips started talking about it immediately. The rumors say that the defender cheated on the singer, but now it was revealed that it was not only one time.

According to Jordi Martin, paparazzi for Univision US, Gerard Pique cheated on Shakira back in 2012 with Bar Rafaeli, Israeli TV Host, actress and former Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend.

Jordi Martin talked with Socialite about this situation. The paparazzi says that Bar Rafaeli was spotted several times in Barcelona back in 2012, but Shakira didn't know about it. He revealed this information to the singer 15 days ago and she was 'completely astonished'.

Nowadays, Shakira and Pique are in a legal fight over assets and custody of their children. Of course things didn't end well between them and the singer might use some evidence to win this war against him.