Shakira and Gerard Pique are still having problems even though they are not in a relationship anymore. Now, the singer has revealed she is 'very angry' after the Barcelona defender went 'public' with his new girlfriend.

Summer of 2022 was an absolut shock for this couple and the whole world. The reports said that Shakira and Gerard Pique had some real troubles beyond the rumors of the Barcelona defender cheating on the singer. But now, it seems like no one is leaving behind what happened between them despite the relationship is over.

According to Infobae, there are still some issues to solve after Pikira's breakup, most of them legally speaking. Even though the love seems to no longer exist, Shakira revealed she is angry at his ex thanks to his actions after they took separate ways.

Shakira feels uncomfortable with Gerard Pique's actions after their breakup

Where there was fire, ashes remain, says an old proverb. Despite the rumors say that Gerard Pique cheated on Shakira, the singer still follows what her ex does even though the relationship is over.

According to El programa del verano from Telecinco, Shakira has revealed to a close source that she does not like what Gerard Pique is doing. Specifically, the singer feels very mad that the Barcelona defender is going public with his supposed new girlfriend.

"Shakira is dealing really bad with the breakup because she was very in love. Those pictures, preciselly with this girl that was the reason of their separation, are really hurtful for her. It is an exhibition that is making her uncomfortable," says the program.