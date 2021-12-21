Reports are circulating in Spain that the 21-year-old forward is dating Sira Martinez, daughter of Spanish national team coach Luis Enrique, and wants a move back to Spain to be with her.

Rumors have been swirling regarding Manchester City's Ferran Torres, the young striker is reported to be heading to Barcelona in the winter transfer window. Details are now surfacing as to why Torres wants a move back to LaLiga, and Barcelona is trying various ways to land Torres but what could push the deal to the finish line is a lack of playing time and… love.

According to Spanish outlet EnBlau, Ferran Torres is involved in a long-distance relationship with Sira Martinez, daughter of Spanish national team coach Luis Enrique. While no timetable has been given as to how long the relationship has been going on, what is clear is that Torres may push a move out of City to Barcelona to be with Martinez.

Xavi who is still trying to build his team at Barcelona needs help and at forward there are a number of rumored options, none bigger than Edinson Cavani. Still a tale of love could be what helps Barcelona land their desired forward.

Who is Sira Martinez? Ferran Torres girlfriend

Sira Martinez is only 20 years old, and she is a professional showjumper at the Barcelona Royal Polo Club. Martinez lives in Barcelona and is very active on social media, mainly Instagram. Sira Martinez has uploaded many pictures wearing the Spanish national team jersey and her preparations for many show jumping events.

Aside from dating his daughter it is reported that Ferran Torres and Luis Enrique have a father-son type of relationship. “I only have words of gratitude. I consider (Luis) my father, he is like our father. Since I have come to the National Team, he has welcomed me in a spectacular way, he has given me all his confidence. It's what any player wants”, Torres said of Luis Enrique at one time.