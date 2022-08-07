Rhea Seehorn is one of the most famous actresses of the moment. Her life story and her time in the series that has catapulted her to success, have shown how talented she is. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the star of Better Call Saul.

Rhea Seehorn, the 50-year-old actress who plays Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul, has not always been under the glare and success of Hollywood. Before reaching success she has gone through many other jobs that have not been as rewarding as her stint on the series.

The Netflix production is nearing its end and her character has been key within the plot. The acclaimed New York Times has assured that "slowly, she has stolen the series" and has catapulted to the top of the network within the industry.

With the arrival of the final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off, starring Bob Odenkirk, the cast and audience are preparing to say goodbye to the most beloved characters of the production that has been one of the most successful and anticipated of the streaming service. The actress has been preparing all her life for the role that brought her to fame and here we tell you how.

Rhea Seehorn's Life

Seehorn was born on May 12, 1972 in Norfolk, Virginia. Her mother used to be an executive assistant in the U.S. Navy, while her father was an agent in the Naval Investigative Service, vocations quite different from those currently employed by the actress.

Her family had to move frequently during her childhood, due to her parents' employment. They spent time in various cities such as Washington DC and Arizona, as well as Japan. She always felt connected to art and as a child wanted to study painting, like her father and grandmother. She also went on to study drawing and architecture at a very early age. In addition, it was because of his father that she decided to study art at George Mason University in Fairfax.

She knew very well what she wanted and continued to dedicate herself to the visual arts for quite some time, until she came to the conclusion that her greatest passion was acting, when she learned about contemporary theater at the university she was attending.

Rhea Seehorn's Career

While in college, Rhea wanted to dabble in theater thanks to an encouragement from her acting teacher. For a while, in an attempt to get noticed, she worked in various ancillary positions in the DC theater industry. She ended up playing some major roles in local theatrical productions but still needed other jobs to make ends meet.

That's when she started getting roles in television productions, most were roles she considered "very wry, sarcastic and knowledgeable about women". But they were short-lived as the series were short-lived after being cancelled in the first or second seasons.

But before she joined the theatrical world, she had to go through several jobs that she didn't like at all and didn't resemble even a little bit what she had dreamed of. In 1994, when she was about to graduate, her father Fred passed away due to complications from alcoholism. That made her rethink many aspects of her life, as she didn't want to die like her father, without fulfilling her life's dream.

Then she moved to New York and started with jobs that were not at all pleasant but necessary to meet her debts at the end of the month. She acted in institutional videos for companies, cleaning office bathrooms, and even fixing household problems thanks to the do-it-yourself manuals he read at Home Depot. "I learned how to fix a leaky bathtub after telling the customer I knew how to do it", she confessed to Rolling Stones magazine.

Rhea Seehorn's Net Worth and Salary as Kim Wexler

The actress' net worth is $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her salary for playing Saul Goodman's former colleague and girlfriend is estimated at $200K per episode. Rhea has had regular roles on various shows such as Whitney and I'm With Her but the spin-off marks her biggest (and highest paying) role to date.

Also, she has been seen in films such as Riders, Floating, The Pitch, The Gentlemen and The Case Against Karen. In 2021 came one of her breakthrough roles in the film industry. She starred in Things Heard & Seen, alongside Amanda Seyfried (who we have seen in productions such as Mamma Mia, Letters to Juliet, Dear John, Jennifer's Body, Les Misérables and more).

Rhea Seehorn in Better Call Saul

The series that has catapulted her to smash success premiered on February 8, 2015 and thanks to her role as Kim, she received widespread critical acclaim. This year, in addition to acting in the final season of the spin-off, she made her television directorial debut in the fourth episode, called Hit and Run.

Her role brought her major awards. Some like two Satellite Awards for Best Supporting Actress: Series, Miniseries or TV Movie, a two-nominated Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress on Television, two Critics' Choice Television Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, two Television Critics Association Award nominations for Individual Achievement in Drama and of course, her first Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

She has taken over the series in a unique way and has become one of the most important MVPs of the plot. Without a doubt, the series has changed her life forever. Rhea established herself as one of the best actresses in the industry and also as one of the most relevant and influential stars in all of Hollywood.