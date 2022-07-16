Singer Ricky Martin has been accused of domestic abuse and having a romantic relationship with his nephew, according to several reports. However, the artist's legal team has denied all the allegations.

Ricky Martin has been in the center of a scandal for the past weeks, after he was served a restraining order in Puerto Rico. While the identity of the petitioner wasn’t disclosed due to legal reasons, it has now been reported that the alleged victim is his 21-year-old nephew. The singer’s lawyer denies the allegations.

Martin, whose real name is Enrique José Martin Morales, was served with a temporary domestic abuse restraining order in early July. Local newspaper El Vocero reported at the time that the singer and the petitioner allegedly dated for seven month before breaking up, according to the legal document.

On Friday, according to a report from the Spanish newspaper Marca, it was disclosed that the singer’s brother, Eric Martin, identified the petitioner as Martin’s nephew. The report from El Vocero stated that the singer, 50, was seen loitering near the residence of the petitioner at least three times and called him frequently, causing him to “fear for his safety,” as the document alleges.

Ricky Martin’s statement: What does the singer’s legal team say about the allegations?

Martin and his team have denied all the allegations. First, the singer posted on his social media a statement that reads: "The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me. Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart."

Meanwhile, Martin’s lawyer, Martin Singer, also responded to the allegations of incest with another statement sent to E! News: "Ricky Martin has, of course, never been—and would never be—involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting."

According to the same report, Martin’s lawyer also states that the singer’s nephew is “struggling with deep mental health challenges” and that they “all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."

Is Ricky Martin going to prison?

Martin, 50, hasn’t been arrested or charged with a crime so far. However, in Puerto Rico, where the he lives and the case is being prosecuted, if a person is proven guilty of incest could be sentenced to up tp 50 years, according to multiple reports. A hearing for the case has been scheduled for July 21, according to E! News.