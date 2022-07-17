Ricky Martin, who is in the middle of an abuse scandal, is one of the most famous Puerto Rican singers and is even regarded as one of the most influential ones. Here, check out how much he has earned during his 40-year career.

During the past few weeks, Ricky Martin has been making headlines due to allegations of domestic violence and abuse. Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero first reported that the singer was served with a restraining order and then Marca reported that the alleged victim was his 21-year-old nephew.

Martin, whose real name is Enrique Martín Morales, has denied all the allegations. First, the singer published a short statement in which he said he could not talk about the specific case due to legal reasons, but that he “will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me.”

Meanwhile, his lawyer denied the existence of a romantic relationship between Martin, 50, and his nephew through a statement sent to E! News. “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting,” he wrote, while also claiming that the nephew is struggling with his mental health. The singer is set to appear in a hearing on July 21.

How much is Ricky Martin worth?

Martin has enjoyed enormous success since the beginning of his career in the 80’s as a member of the pop group Menudo in Puerto Rico. However, he cemented his international success in the 90’s with his first album in English, Ricky Martin (1999).

The singer has sold over 70 million records worldwide and has scored 11 Billboard Hot Latin Songs number-one songs. As an actor, he also is known for his role in General Hospital (1994-96), while also earning an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Antonio D’Amico in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (2018).

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ricky Martin’s worth is $130 million. He also owns his company Martin Music Labs, which focuses on creating a “new type of immersive, headphone listening experience.” He also has his own skin-care line, created alongside the company Kumiko.