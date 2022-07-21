Ricky Martin has denied all the accusations he had from his close relative and today the legal battle between them came to an end. But what happened? Here we tell you everything you need to know about the accusation against the singer.

Ricky Martin has been embroiled in serious legal trouble since his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, reported him in early July. The case sparked a massive uproar around the world, especially in the press in the singer's home country. They have feasted on the details of Martin's family's life, the accused and the accuser, of course.

There was much doubt as to whether Martin could ever face a prison sentence. According to article 131 of the Penal Code of Puerto Rico, incest is punishable by imprisonment for a fixed term of 50 years. Although this is not the first time the actor has had a legal problem.

Rebecca Druker, one of his ex-representatives, filed a lawsuit against him in Los Angeles for non-payment of fees. According to her claims, Ricky was giving her around 3 million dollars, so she took her to the Central District Court of Los Angeles and filed a legal petition to initiate a proceeding against the singer.

Ricky Martin: His nephew dropped the complaint

After the singer and actor testified via zoom, his nephew withdrew the complaint. Dennis Yadiel Sánchez had denounced him for abuse and harassment, after having requested a restraining order that during the course of the day was annulled. The case has already been legally dismissed by the judge involved in the case.

Martin's statements made during the hearing have not yet been released, but his lawyers did speak out to explain the resolution of the court in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"As we had anticipated, the temporary restraining order was not extended by the court. The complainant confirmed to the court that the decision to withdraw the complaint was his own without having had any outside influence or pressure to make the decision in addition to confirming that he was satisfied with the legal course of the matter. It was his lawyers who asked to dismiss the case. This whole matter was never about anything other than an emotionally troubled individual making false accusations without any evidence to support them. We are happy that our client has received the just result and can now move forward with his life and career", the team of lawyers from Puerto Rico detailed.

Ricky Martin had the support of his family?

His brother, Eric Martin, was one of the most supportive of the singer as the allegations were surfacing, starting in early July. After it was discovered that the one who had denounced Ricky had been his nephew, Vanessa Martin's son, Eric spoke directly to the 21-year-old in a broadcast.

"A lot of people tell me not to talk, but something is telling me that I have to talk because I'm not afraid and I don't have to hide anything. Papito, you know how we have loved you. You know how you have distanced yourself from us. You know the mental problems you have. Right now, I am calling you on your phone and you don't have that phone anymore. I'm blocked on Facebook. I haven't found you on Facebook in a while", Eric stated.