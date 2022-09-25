The performer for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show has already been confirmed: the one and only Rihanna. So, this means new music? Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions to the news.

Rihanna has been confirmed as the performer of the Halftime Show of the Super Bowl LVII, which will be played in Arizona on February 12. The announcement has fans of the singer wondering if this also means that she will drop a new album after a six-year hiatus.

Earlier this week, there were rumors that Taylor Swift was going to perform next year but it was reported that the “All Too Well” singer refused the offer because she wants to re-record all her albums first. However, the NFL was looking for a “female pop superstar,” which fans thought could also be Dua Lipa.

At the end, it will be RiRi, whose last album is 2016’s Anti. The Barbadian star recently was more focused on her businesses, including her makeup line “Fenty Beauty” and her clothing brand. Here, check out how fans have reacted to the news of the Show.

New Rihanna music for 2023 Super Bowl?: Funniest memes and reactions

The “Umbrella” singer was offered the 2020 Halftime show but turned down the offer because she wanted to support Colin Kaepernick. This year will be the first one in which Apple Music will be the sponsor of the event, after Pepsi sponsored the show for the last decade.

Last year’s show was seen by more than 120 million people, according to the NFL. Sometimes, this event serves as a way to promote an album or a tour. So fans, hope that this means that Rihanna is finally going to announce a new album.

According to Variety, she has commented about two different albums, one being a dancehall album. She has also been photographed coming in and out of recording studios. However, there are no specific details. Check out the funniest memes and reactions:











