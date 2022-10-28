Rihanna is one of the most powerful, talented and beloved women in the industry. The musician and entrepreneur has kept all her fans on tenterhooks for years, waiting for her much-anticipated return to music. Here, check out how many albums she has and what is the order.

The soundtrack of Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Black Panther, has marked Rihanna's return to music. We are still waiting for the star to announce the arrival of a new studio album, but for now we will have to settle for the release of her new single: Lift Me Up. The 34-year-old icon confirmed in 2018 that a new album is in the works, tentatively titled R9, but no new news yet.

Meanwhile, Marvel's handlers convinced Riri to return and she confessed "After talking to Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and song, I wanted to write something that portrayed a warm embrace to all the people I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine how I would feel if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them".

After six years of silence, the Barbados singer is ready to return to the scene and with more power than ever. In September, she announced, along with the NFL, that she will headline the upcoming Superbowl, to be held on February 12 in Arizona. It is the first time she will be on stage with millions of spectators after having her first child with A$AP Rocky.

How many albums does Rihanna have?

Rihanna is one of the best known stars in the music industry worldwide. Her repertoire already includes eight studio albums, single singles and several appearances on different soundtracks. Here, check the list of which movies we have heard it in and with which songs:

We Found Love — American Honey

Shut Up and Drive — Wreck-It Ralph

Sledgehammer — Star Trek Beyond

Only Girl (In the World) — Home

Umbrella — Just Go With It

Birthday Cake — Hustlers

Take a Bow — The House Bunny

Pon de Replay and SOS — Bring It On: All or Nothing

Stay — Bridget Jones's Baby

During an interview with Vogue, Love on the Brain's singer gave some hints about R9 and what to expect. "I like to think of it as a reggae-inspired album. It's not going to be reggae as we know it, but there will be elements of it on all the tracks (...) It's in my blood, no matter how far away I am from that culture or the environment I grew up in. It never leaves me and, although I explored other styles, it's time to go back", she said.

What is the chronological order of Rihanna's albums?

1. Music of the Sun — 2005

Pon De Replay

Here I Go Again

If It's Lovin' That You Want

You Don't Love Me (No, No, No)

That La, La, La

Last Time

Willing To Wait

Music of the Sun

Let Me

Rush

There's a Thug In My Life

Now I Know

Pon De Replay [Clean Remix]

2. A Girl Like Me — 2006

S.O.S

Kisses Don't Lie

Unfaithfu

We Ride

Dem Haters

Final Goodbye

Break It Off

Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Selfish Girl

P.S. (I'm Still Not Over You)

A Girl like Me

A Million Miles Away

If It's Lovin' That You Want (Part 2)

3. Good Girl Gone Bad — 2007

Umbrella

Push Up on Me

Don't Stop the Music

Breakin' Dishes

Shut Up and Drive

Hate That I Love You

Say It

Sell Me Candy

Lemme Get That

Rehab

Question Existing

Good Girl Gone Bad

4. Rated R — 2009

Mad House

Wait Your Turn

Hard

Stupid in Love

Rockstar 101

Russian Roulette

Fire Bomb

Rude Boy

Photographs

G4L (Gangsta 4 Life)

Te amo

Cold Case Love

The Last Song

5. Loud — 2010

S&M

What's My Name?

Cheers (Drink to That)

Fading

Only Girl (In the World)

California King Bed

Man Down

Raining Men

Complicated

Skin

Love the Way You Lie (Part II)

6. Talk That Talk — 2011

You Da One

Where Have You Been

We Found Love

Talk That Talk

Cockiness (Love it)

Birthday Cake

We All Want Love

Drunk On Love»

Roc Me Out

Watch n'Learn

Farewell

7. Unapologetic — 2012

Phresh Out The Runway

Diamonds

Numb

Pour It Up

Loveeeeeee Song

Jump

Right Now

What Now

Stay

Nobody's Business

Love Without Tragedy/ Mother Mary

Get It Over With

No Love Allowed

Lost in Paradise

8. Anti — 2016

Consideration

James Joint

Kiss It Better

Work

Desperado

Woo

Needed Me

Yeah I Said It

Same Ol' Mistakes

Never Ending

Love on the Brain

Higher

Close to You

9. R9 — Upcoming