The soundtrack of Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Black Panther, has marked Rihanna's return to music. We are still waiting for the star to announce the arrival of a new studio album, but for now we will have to settle for the release of her new single: Lift Me Up. The 34-year-old icon confirmed in 2018 that a new album is in the works, tentatively titled R9, but no new news yet.
Meanwhile, Marvel's handlers convinced Riri to return and she confessed "After talking to Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and song, I wanted to write something that portrayed a warm embrace to all the people I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine how I would feel if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them".
After six years of silence, the Barbados singer is ready to return to the scene and with more power than ever. In September, she announced, along with the NFL, that she will headline the upcoming Superbowl, to be held on February 12 in Arizona. It is the first time she will be on stage with millions of spectators after having her first child with A$AP Rocky.
How many albums does Rihanna have?
Rihanna is one of the best known stars in the music industry worldwide. Her repertoire already includes eight studio albums, single singles and several appearances on different soundtracks. Here, check the list of which movies we have heard it in and with which songs:
- We Found Love — American Honey
- Shut Up and Drive — Wreck-It Ralph
- Sledgehammer — Star Trek Beyond
- Only Girl (In the World) — Home
- Umbrella — Just Go With It
- Birthday Cake — Hustlers
- Take a Bow — The House Bunny
- Pon de Replay and SOS — Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Stay — Bridget Jones's Baby
During an interview with Vogue, Love on the Brain's singer gave some hints about R9 and what to expect. "I like to think of it as a reggae-inspired album. It's not going to be reggae as we know it, but there will be elements of it on all the tracks (...) It's in my blood, no matter how far away I am from that culture or the environment I grew up in. It never leaves me and, although I explored other styles, it's time to go back", she said.
What is the chronological order of Rihanna's albums?
1. Music of the Sun — 2005
- Pon De Replay
- Here I Go Again
- If It's Lovin' That You Want
- You Don't Love Me (No, No, No)
- That La, La, La
- Last Time
- Willing To Wait
- Music of the Sun
- Let Me
- Rush
- There's a Thug In My Life
- Now I Know
- Pon De Replay [Clean Remix]
2. A Girl Like Me — 2006
- S.O.S
- Kisses Don't Lie
- Unfaithfu
- We Ride
- Dem Haters
- Final Goodbye
- Break It Off
- Crazy Little Thing Called Love
- Selfish Girl
- P.S. (I'm Still Not Over You)
- A Girl like Me
- A Million Miles Away
- If It's Lovin' That You Want (Part 2)
3. Good Girl Gone Bad — 2007
- Umbrella
- Push Up on Me
- Don't Stop the Music
- Breakin' Dishes
- Shut Up and Drive
- Hate That I Love You
- Say It
- Sell Me Candy
- Lemme Get That
- Rehab
- Question Existing
- Good Girl Gone Bad
4. Rated R — 2009
- Mad House
- Wait Your Turn
- Hard
- Stupid in Love
- Rockstar 101
- Russian Roulette
- Fire Bomb
- Rude Boy
- Photographs
- G4L (Gangsta 4 Life)
- Te amo
- Cold Case Love
- The Last Song
5. Loud — 2010
- S&M
- What's My Name?
- Cheers (Drink to That)
- Fading
- Only Girl (In the World)
- California King Bed
- Man Down
- Raining Men
- Complicated
- Skin
- Love the Way You Lie (Part II)
6. Talk That Talk — 2011
- You Da One
- Where Have You Been
- We Found Love
- Talk That Talk
- Cockiness (Love it)
- Birthday Cake
- We All Want Love
- Drunk On Love»
- Roc Me Out
- Watch n'Learn
- Farewell
7. Unapologetic — 2012
- Phresh Out The Runway
- Diamonds
- Numb
- Pour It Up
- Loveeeeeee Song
- Jump
- Right Now
- What Now
- Stay
- Nobody's Business
- Love Without Tragedy/ Mother Mary
- Get It Over With
- No Love Allowed
- Lost in Paradise
8. Anti — 2016
- Consideration
- James Joint
- Kiss It Better
- Work
- Desperado
- Woo
- Needed Me
- Yeah I Said It
- Same Ol' Mistakes
- Never Ending
- Love on the Brain
- Higher
- Close to You
9. R9 — Upcoming