Rihanna entered this year in one of the world's most exclusive clubs: Billionaires. Here, check out how she made her fortune.

It’s been quite a year for Rihanna. The singer and businesswoman has collected success thanks to her brands Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, which allowed her to become a self-made billionaire, according to Forbes magazine.

The publication states that the Barbadian entertainer, who’s now a national hero in her home country, is wealthiest female musician in the world, and second female overall, just behind the Oprah Winfrey.

Who would say that when we met a teenage Rihanna in the early 2000’s singing pop music she would become the force that she is today. Here, check out how much her net worth grew during 2021.

Rihanna is the wealthiest female musician in the world

Forbes estimated Rihanna's net worth at about $1.7 billion, primarily due to her fashion and beauty businesses. After all, she hadn’t released any albums since 2016’s Anti, a fact that has their fans begging for at least a single.

The publication states that Fenty Beauty is valued at $2.8 billion. RiRi owns 50% of the company, meaning $1.4 billion of the total value. The rest of her fortune comes from Savage X Fenty, her lingerie brand, which is worth an estimated $270 million.

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 with the mission to make all the women feel included, same vision she has for Savage. Her vision was a success and by 2018, according to LVMH -owner of the other half of the company-, the line was making more than $550 million in annual revenues.