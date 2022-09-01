Tomorrow is the big day! The premiere of The Rings of Power, the new extension of The Lord of the Rings universe, is on its way and very soon the first episode will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Here is the updated schedule of when the episodes will be released.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is Amazon Prime Video's new proposal that, without having premiered yet, promises to be the ideal production to compete with House of the Dragon. It has already established itself as the series with the biggest budget of all time, being the most expensive with a value of $465 million.

The great unknown is how the film relates to the new material. Well, the events we will see in the series will inevitably lead us to the defeat of Sauron and the weakness of Isildur, who decided to keep the One Ring instead of destroying it, which allowed Sauron to return in the events of The Lord of the Rings.

Tomorrow is the big day and fans will soon be able to return to Middle-earth. Most likely, new immortal and divine beings will appear, such as the elves Elrond and Galadriel. Although most are expecting the appearance of certain iconic characters from the original saga, it is feasible that not all of them will appear, as is the case of Gandalf.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Full release schedule

All episodes will be released on a weekly basis and the series has a total of 8 episodes. Shadow of the Past, the first broadcast, will be available from September 2 on Amazon Prime Video. For the tranquility of the fans, the first two episodes we will be able to perceive an atmosphere like that of Peter Jackson's films and the original work.

The story itself is a prequel to the movies but more specifically to The Hobitt, as it takes place 2000 thousand years before the events narrated in the trilogy. This period of time in Middle-earth is known as the Second Age, composed of 3400 years between the fall of Morgoth (end of the First Age) and the defeat of Sauron at the hands of the Last Alliance.

Here is the complete schedule of when the chapters will be released and their respective names: