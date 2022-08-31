The Lord of The Rings franchise is getting a new series, “The Rings of Powers,” which will be released on Prime Video. If you want to watch all the movies of the franchise, here check out the right order to watch them and where you can stream them.

'Rings of Power': Where and how to watch all the ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies in order

It’s almost time for the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powers, based on author J.R.R. Tolkien’s works, on Prime Video. While superfans of the franchise already know everything and more about the upcoming series, casual viewers would certainly like to re-watch (or watch for the first time!) the entire franchise.

Actually, Rings of Powers is a prequel of the main franchise and it is set thousands of years before the events in both The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, so it’s not necessary to watch them before. According to the official synopsis, the series will follow different characters as “they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.”

The ensemble cast including Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Owain Arthur as Durin IV, Maxim Baldry as Isildur, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Ismael Cruz Córdova as An Dir, Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, Lenny Henry as Sadoc Burrows, Markella Kavenagh as Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot, and more.

How to watch all the “Lord of the Rings” movies in chronological order

The movies of the Lord of the Rings franchise are all available to stream on HBO Max and/or Prime Video. Meanwhile, the series “Rings of Power” will be available on Prime Video, and the first consists of eight episodes. It has already been renewed for a second one.

The franchise consists of two trilogies, The Hobbit trilogy, which was released from 2012 and 2014; and the main trilogy, which was released from 2001 and 2003. The first trio takes place 60 years before the LOTR trilogy. Here’s how you can watch them all in chronological order:

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

Available to watch on Prime Video and HBO Max

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

Available to watch on Prime Video and HBO Max

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

Available to watch on Prime Video and HBO Max

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Available to watch on Prime Video and HBO Max

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Available to watch on Prime Video and HBO Max

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Available to watch on Prime Video and HBO Max

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on Prime Video.