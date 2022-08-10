Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are husband and wife, according to multiple sources. The couple, who have been together for about a year, have tied the knot in a small and intimate secret ceremony. Here we tell you everything that is known about the exchange of vows, so far.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have been together for 1 year. The Let You Love Me singer and the Marvel Studios director created rumors of a love interest when she posted a photo of the two embracing in April 2021.

Was it love at first sight? Sort of. The two were friends for quite some time and then decided to "complicate" things a little more and start dating, as announced by the director in a post on Instagram.

They are one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood and have been spotted together on multiple occasions, so they have no reservations when it comes to making their private lives public. Ora has been by his side in the red carpets of his latest film, Thor: Love and Thunder, and he has supported her in all her releases.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi got married in secret

Neither artist has come out to confirm the news but photos of the two have been spotted sharing wedding rings on their fingers. The Sun confirmed that the couple tied the knot in London, in a top secret wedding. The only people who attended the ceremony were his family and closest friends to prevent the news from spreading. "Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are", a source said.

Ora has always stressed the importance of privacy in her life. During an interview with Vogue Australia, she stated that she kept as much of her love life private as she could. "I'm in a great place in my life, that's all I'm going to say about it. I just respectfully believe that privacy is important..... I learned a lot when I was in my 20s", she confirmed.

On the other hand, it is rumored that the actress and singer might change her name to Rita Waititi-Ora within a very short time. According to Vulture, a source claimed "Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn't want to make a big song and dance about the wedding. A big showbiz-style bash is planned, but don't expect to see her flogged to the magazine with the highest bid".