Road House is back with a new cast and new adventures. The Patrick Swayze classic will have a new version and will bring with it one of the most anticipated screen debuts of all time. Here we tell you all about the upcoming version of the classic.

Production on the remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze classic, Road House, will begin later this month in the Dominican Republic en route to a worldwide release. Doug Liman will direct, while Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry will serve as writers.

"I'm excited to put my own spin on the beloved 'Road House' legacy. And I can't wait to show audiences what the cast and I are going to do with this iconic role", Liman said in a statement. Joel Silver, producer of the original film, will also return to produce the modern story.

"The original 'Road House' has a special place in my heart and I'm very excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world. Doug and I have made big, boisterous action movies and we're ready to bring everything we have to this one", confirmed Silver. A release date has not yet been revealed, but can be expected to hit the big screen between 2023 and 2024.

Road House: Who is in the cast?

The cast is almost complete and there's a big surprise among the actors who will star in the film. Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is set to make his big screen debut (after two years of speculation) and will co-star in the remake alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

In addition, other actors such as Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, BK Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery will join the cast.

"Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of "Road House," a beloved classic. While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming", Karen Kessler (McGregor's spokesperson) said in a statement.

Road House: What is the movie about?

The 1989 classic sets us at the Double Deuce, the rowdiest, rowdiest bar south of the Mason-Dixon line, and Dalton has been hired to clean it up. It may not sound like much, but the Ph.D.-educated bouncer proves himself more than capable, busting the heads of troublemakers and turning the roadhouse into a hopping hot spot. But Dalton's romance with the beautiful Dr. Clay puts him on the bad side of ruthless local bigwig Brad Wesley. It's available on fuboTV and Hulu.

This time, Amazon Prime Video will bring in Gyllenhaal instead of Swayze, who will play a former UFC fighter turned bouncer who works at an inn in the Florida Keys. After some time there, he realizes that the Tropical Paradise is not as idyllic as it seemed, according to Collider.