Robert De Niro has done it all, from speaking Italian without knowing the language in Godfather 2 to gaining and losing weight on the set of Raging Bull. Now the screen legend is prepared to share his acting chops on an exclusive series for Latin America.

“Nada” a new comedy series produced for Star + in Latin America and slated for Disney + in the United States, stars Luis Brandoni as a food critic who depended his whole life on his housekeeper, however, when the woman dies, and he is left adrift because he has no idea how to manage his own daily life without her. In the process he hires a new housekeeper to help him in this new stage of his life.

Robert De Niro is slated to appear in the final episode of the five-episode series and is set to debut in October of this year.

Details of Robert De Niro in Nada

De Niro stars as Vincent, a friend of Manuel (Luis Brandoni), who makes an appearance in the final episode of the 30-minute series, and in real life is a personal friend of Brandoni.

The show has an ironic twist and focuses on the food and restaurant scene of Buenos Aires. De Niro filmed his scenes in May of 2022, and had meals in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Once.

De Niro himself is a famed restaurant owner and paint collector. Nada will air starting on October 11th and will also star María Rosa Fugazot, Majo Cabrera, Silvia Kutika, Enrique Piñeyro, Gastón Cocchiarale, Daniel Miglioranza, Pablo Novak, Belén Chavanne, Alejandro Paker, Rodrigo Noya, Ariadna Asturzzi, Cecilia Dopazo, Manuel Vicente, and Daniel Aráoz.