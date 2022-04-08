After two fantastic appearances in the Sherlock Holmes saga, fans of Robert Downey Jr. were eager to enjoy his interpretation of the famed detective in a third part to complete the trilogy. Their wish may be close to becoming a reality as Downey Jr. has reteamed with the saga.

A literary classic is brought to the big screen. This is a common situation, what is not common is that the result is positive for both critics and fans. This happened with the Sherlock Holmes saga, starring American actor Robert Downey Jr, which consisted of two films. Could it be possible that the desire of many Downey Jr. fans to see him back in the iconic top hat and pipe to solve cases will be fulfilled?

It was in 2009 that the first part of this story was released, with Robert Downey Jr. as the iconic Sherlock Holmes and Jude Law as his faithful assistant and friend Watson. Two years later, the sequel, A Game of Shadows, was released, with the same duo of Downey Jr. and Law as the main protagonists.

Both films were directed by Guy Ritchie, who gave the Holmes stories created by the legendary author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle a very special nuance, supported by the grace and sympathy of two experienced world-class actors such as Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law.

What we know about Robert Downey Jr.'s return to Sherlock Holmes

The good news for fans not only of Sherlock Holmes but also of actor Robert Downey Jr. is that the bond was reborn between the two. However, it is important to clarify that the working relationship between the 57-year-old actor and the film franchise of the famous British detective may not be as expected.

According to information coming from HBO Max, a couple of Sherlock Holmes series are being launched as spin-offs of the two movies starring Downey Jr. and Law. In this project it will be working the histrion who gave life to Tony Stark-Iron Man in Avengers.

The main point is that Robert Downey Jr. would be involved not as an actor, but as a producer, through his company Team Downey. Although he is not contemplated as part of the cast of the spin-offs, the door would remain open for a special appearance in one of the chapters, in a clear nod to nostalgia.

The project in which Robert Downey Jr. is contemplated as an actor

With Christopher Nolan as director, the Oppenheimer film is planned for a July 2023 release in the United States. The film is based on the book American Prometheus, written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, a biography of physicist Robert Oppenheimer.

The cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, as well as other talents such as Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, and Josh Peck, who was one of the stars of the Nickelodeon's series Drake & Josh.