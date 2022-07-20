Even billionaires can be shocked and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft got the shock of a lifetime with his insane birthday gift.

New England Patriots and Revolution owner Robert Kraft celebrated his 80th birthday on June 5th with a big surprise. No, it wasn’t a surprise visit from Tom Brady, but rather a very rare automobile.

Equally as cool was who gave him the gift, none other than Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Jonathan Kraft, and a few others pooled their assets together and surprised the NFL and MLS owner at his house and presented a rather shocked Kraft with the gift.

The car in question? A rare sky-blue Bentley, and while the value of the car has not been revealed it was something that even the Billionaire owner could not purchase on his own.

Robert Kraft gets a Bentley

Upon seeing the Bentley Kraft said “How the fudge did you get it? We couldn’t get it!” According to USA Today the car was delivered on a flatbed from Florida.

Robert Kraft, Rubin, Mill, and Jay-Z created the Reform Alliance, an organization that wants to transform probation and parole since 2019. Kraft had once visited Mill in prison in 2018 and spoke out about the rapper's unfair prison sentence and prison sentences in general.