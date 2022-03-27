The 2022 Oscars Red Carpet was full stars. However, fans missed some of their favorites celebrities and they started a fun trend on Twitter. Here, check out the funniest memes.

The Oscars 2022 were held tonight at the Theater Dolby in Los Angeles. As we know, there’s no bigger night in Hollywood than the one of the Academy Awards so it’s not surprising that everyone wants to attend.

However, especially with the health restrictions that still exist, many artists might not be able to attend. And, of course, there’s always people who don’t get invited to the Oscars, as Rachel Zegler would know.

So fans on Twitter started to imagine how their favorite stars would have arrived to the 2022 Oscars red carpet with a funny trend. Do you miss Robert Pattinson? Saoirse Ronan? Tom Holland? What about Baby Annete? Well, have fun watching these memes.

Fans imagine their favorites artists at the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

While we always miss stars at the Oscars, this year there was plenty of style to watch. From Kristen Stewart’s shorts, to Timothee Chalamet no-shirt or Zoë Kravitz’s Audrey Hepburn look, you can watch the best looks here. Check out the memes:



