Robert Pattinson and Christopher Nolan worked together on Tenet, the suspense and time travel thriller that took place in 2020. The movie was a hit and blends plot with history and espionage.

The plot follows a CIA agent who seeks to control the arrow of time to prevent World War III. John David Washington (Amsterdam) and Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) star alongside The Batman actor.

The film was one of the most recognized and received two Oscar nominations in 2021. It won one of these for Best Visual Effects. Here, check out how the 37-year-old star inspired the director to make Oppenheimer…

A book inspired Christopher Nolan to make Oppenheimer adaptation

Robert Pattinson is partly responsible for Oppenheimer‘s creation, as it was the actor who gave him a present that would lead the director to make the film adaptation of the scientist.

The 37-year-old star gave him a book at the end of the filming of Tenet, since the two got along really well and had created a kind of friendship between them. It was a speech by J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Although Nolan already had in mind to make a movie about the atomic bomb, the gift was an inspiration that made him make a decision and finally opt to continue his career with the adaptation.

“I read it and really got hooked on the story”, said the director during an interview. Although he did not specify what the book was called, he confessed that it was a series of speeches and that it was very special to him.