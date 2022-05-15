After portraying Bruce Wayne in ‘The Batman’, directed by Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson is set to star in a couple of projects. Here, check out what the actor is doing next, including his work as a producer.

Robert Pattinson has built an interesting film career. After starting in big franchises such as ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Twilight’, the actor took an unusual path and worked in several indie movies before returning to the mainstream world with ‘The Batman’, directed by Matt Reeves.

Pattinson, 35, has worked alongside prestigious directors such as David Cronenberg, Claire Denis or Robert Eggers. Before ‘The Batman’, his most recent projects were ‘The Lighthouse’ (2019), Netflix’s ‘The Devil All The Time’ (2020) and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ (2020).

After portraying Bruce Wayne, Pattinson has been quiet again but that doesn’t mean he isn’t working soon. He has a couple of projects under his sleeve, including the already confirmed sequel to The Batman. Check out where you can catch him next.

Robert Pattinson's upcoming projects

Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey7 adaptation

Deadline was the first to report at the start of the year that Academy Award winning director Bong Joon Ho is working on a feature based on Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7 and that Robert Pattinson was in talks to get the lead role. Per the report, the synopsis of the novel is:

Mickey7 is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it.

Confirmed by Matt Reeves and Warner Bros., ‘The Batman’ is going to get a second part after grossing over $750 million worldwide. Reeves is going to write the script, as he did with the first one and alongside Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz is also set to return as Catwoman. There are no details about the plot, but many theories point to a ‘Court of Owls’ storyline.

Producer for HBO Max

While Pattinson is still very interested in appearing on the big screen, the British star is also building a career behind the camera. Early this year, Deadline also confirmed that Pattinson signed a “first look” deal with Warner Bros. for HBO Max and he already registered his production company Icki Eneo Arlo.

In an interview with GQ, he explained that he likes “molding stuff” and that he’s been conceiving a few projects for a while and he “wants to find an unknown.” He also said that he liked working with HBO Max because “they’re not afraid” to try new things.