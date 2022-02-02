Robert Pattinson recently opened up about why he thinks "people will be shocked" when they see his new film 'The Batman', his admiration for the character and how there could be a sequel. Here, check it out.

It’s almost time to watch the 10th film adaptation of the Caped Crusader, 'The Batman', in theaters. While the date approaches, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and the rest of the cast are doing the usual rounds of promotion and fans are getting more details about what they can expect from Matt Reeves' film.

Pattinson, 35, will star as Bruce Wayne, taking the baton of Ben Affleck’s incarnation. The English actor knows he will be following the steps of many great actors such as Michael Keaton, Christian Bale or George Clooney, but he has stated that this movie won’t be like anything we have seen before about Gotham’s most famous vigilante.

Rather than hiding from the history of the character, not only in film but also in the comics, Pattinson spoke to Total Film about what it means to him the legacy of Bruce Wayne and why Reeves’ takes on the character will be unique. Here, check out what he said.

Pattinson says The Batman has a “sad” tone

Talking with Total Film, Pattinson opened up about his love for the character and how he was looking to play Bruce Wayne if the opportunity came. "I just kept obsessively checking up on it for the next year or so," he says. "Even my agents were like, 'Oh, interesting. I thought you only wanted to play total freaks?' And I was like, 'He is a freak!'"

While he admits he has watched every single Batman movie, he also believes “people will be quite shocked at how different” this one is from the others. “When I saw it the first time, even from the first shot, it does feel incredibly different, tonally, to the other movies,” Pattinson says.

“And it’s so strange, and kind of... It’s sad, and quite touching. It’s a really, really unusual Batman story, and it almost seems harder for me to imagine it being a series afterwards. I mean, they always have that little bit at the end, that’s like: ‘...and coming up!’ But other than that, it feels strangely personal," he explained, also hinting that it will probably be a sequel.

That won't be surprising, as we already know there will be a Penguin (Colin Farrell) based series. Pattinson won’t be the only actor to play Bruce Wayne this year. Apart from his incarnation, Ben Affleck will return one last time as the Caped Crusader for an appearance on 'The Flash', alongside with Michael Keaton, who will reprise his role also in ‘The Batgirl'.