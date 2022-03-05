Robert Pattinson is Bruce Wayne in 'The Batman', which hit theaters last Friday. Here, check out how much the actor earned for his job in the Matt Reeves film.

Robert Pattinson might be getting praised for his take on Bruce Wayne in the highly anticipated film ‘The Batman’, directed by Matt Reeves, but he’s anything but unfamiliar with success after a versatile and prolific career, which includes global sensations such as 'Twilight' and indie jewels such as 'The Lighthouse' or 'The Rover'.

Pattinson, 35, started his acting career in 'Harry Potter: The Goblet on Fire' as Cedric Grigory and reached stardom status with Twilight. Since then, he has built a career in more independent films until last year when he came back to big-budget films such as Tenet and now, of course, The Batman.

With The Batman expected to have a opening weekend box office debut of $120 million, which would be the second best opening for a movie since the pandemic began, just behind ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. With those numbers, it’s safe to say that Pattinson would have earned good money for his work as the lead. Here, check out how much was his salary in The Batman.

Which was Robert Pattinson’s salary for The Batman?

According to Parade.com, Pattinson reportedly made $3 million for his role as Bruce Wayne. However, that amount might not include box office bonus points after the film’s release. Also, the actor could even make more money if we also include The Batman merchandise, home video sales and streams.

Of course, if The Batman gets a sequel, he could gain a lot more. Something similar happened to him with the Twilight saga. The five movies combined grossed an impressive amount of over $3.4 billion worldwide in box office.

For the first Twilight movie, Pattinson reportedly took home $2,5 million. However, with the end film, according to estimates from Variety, Pattinson, alongside his co-stars Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner, made $25 million in salary plus bonuses for a total of $41 million each one.

What is Robert Pattinson’s net worth?

According to Parade.com, Robert Pattinson’s estimated net worth is $100 million for his work on Harry Potter, Twilight, Tenet and more movies. Also, the actor has been the face of Dior Homme since 2013.