Kaitlyn Dever, from Unbelievable and Booksmart, will portray the titular character in “Rosaline,” a romantic comedy film that will tell a new version of “Romeo and Juliet.” Check out when and how to watch it.

‘Rosaline’ movie release date: When and how to watch the new Kaitlyn Dever’s film

Kaitlyn Dever is one of Hollywood’s most interesting rising talents. The 25-year-old actress has shown her chops for drama in the Netflix's Emmy winning miniseries “Unbelievable,” and her comedic timing in movies such as “Booksmart.” And, now, she will star in the rom-com “Rosaline,” inspired by “Romeo and Juliet.”

“Rosaline,” is based on the young adult novel "When You Were Mine" by Rebecca Serle, and will tell the classic William Shakespeare’s tragedy from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline, and Romeo’s first love. However, judging by the trailer, it will have a lighter tone.

The film was directed by Karen Maine, and the script was written by Scott and Michael H. Weber, who wrote “500 Days of Summer”. Alongside Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen, Bradley Whitford, and Minnie Driver complete the cast. Check out when and how to watch this movie.

Where to watch Rosaline with Kaitlyn Dever?

Rosaline, produced by 20th Century Studios and 21 Laps Entertainment, will premiere directly on Hulu on October 14, 2022 in the US. In Europe, it will be available the same day on Disney+, while in Latin America it will be launched on Star+.

In this story, as the official synopsis reads: “Crushed when Rome (Allen) dumps her after meeting Juliet (Merced), sharp but idealistic Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy.”

Dever will also appear in “Ticket to Paradise,” alongside Julia Roberts and George Clooney, which is set to come to theaters on October 21. Meanwhile, Merced was cast on Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off “Madame Web,” set for 2023.