Russell Crowe is one of the most recognized celebrities in the film industry. He has been in multiple big productions and over time has earned the respect of all his peers in the profession. Here we tell you how much money he has made so far.

Russell Crowe will return to the big screen with his latest release The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which premieres September 30 at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and on Apple TV. This year he has added big projects to his filmography such as Thor: Love and Thunder and the upcoming police thriller Sleeping Dogs.

The story, based on the book by Donahue and Joanna Molloy, is set in 1967, after the main character leaves New York to bring beer to his childhood friend in the Army during the Vietnam War. Crowe co-stars alongside Zac Efron (as John "Chickie" Donohue) and Bill Murray (as The Colonel).

The Oscar winner will play Arthur Coates, one of the starring characters of the production, but he was not always the first choice for the role. It had originally been assigned to Viggo Mortensen. The same happened with Efron, who replaced Dylan O'Brien.

Russell Crowe's net worth

The actor has a net worth of $120 million in total, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Throughout his career he had big paychecks for multiple outstanding productions, such as Gladiator, for which he took home a check of $5 million. This was followed by Master and Commander in 2003, where he earned $20 million and two years later Cinderella Man, where he took home around $15 million.

So went the years and the successes. During the 22 stellar years of his career, starting in 2000, the actor earned more than $150 million in movie base salaries. Not only did his earnings increase thanks to film productions, but in 1980 he decided to dive into music, under the pseudonym Russ Le Roq. He even formed his own band, called Russell Crowe & The Ordinary Fear of God.