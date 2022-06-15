The first image of the 41-year-old actor as the famed doll has been released across the world and social media reacted.

Barbie is one of the world’s biggest toy lines and Mattel has made a fortune selling dolls, cars, houses, and clothing based on its famed characters Barbie and her love interest Ken. In 2023 fans of the toys will be delighted to head to the theaters to watch acclaimed actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling play the title roles.

A Barbie movie has been in the works since 2009 and officially began shooting in March 2022, and while not much is known about the plot, although who is going to go see this movie because of the plot? The film is set to be released in the United States on July 21, 2023.

Ryan Gosling who has played critically acclaimed roles in Half Nelson, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and La La Land, is now getting ready to doll up as Ken for the movie. Images of Gosling as Ken have circulated across social media with positive to mixed reviews for the most part.

Social media reacts to Ryan Gosling as Ken

While some fans were very thrilled to see Gosling as Ken, others took the time to throw a little dirt on the actor for how he looks in the first publicly released image.