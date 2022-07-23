Despite being one of the most famous actors on the planet, Ryan Gosling rarely opens up about his family with Eva Mendes. However, in a recent interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Gray Man’s star opened up about a funny story involving his younger daughter.

Ryan Gosling has been busy promoting his latest movie, The Gray Man, in which he stars alongside Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page. The Canadian actor, however, had time to open up about his family life with partner Eva Mendes and his two children.

Gosling and Mendes are one of the most low-profile couples in Hollywood, despite being together for many years. The two of them were friends for many years before working together in The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, where sparks started to fly and they've been together since.

While they rarely talk about their relationship or their two daughters, Gosling, who is also set to appear in the highly anticipated Barbie live-action movie with Margot Robbie, has discussed in several interviews how Mendes has shown his support for his Ken and a funny anecdote with his kids.

Ryan Gosling’s daughter is not impressed by The Louvre

Gosling shares two daughters with Mendes, 7-year-old Esmeralda and 5-year-old Amada. In a visit to The Jimmy Fallon Show, the 41-year-old actor told how they took the kids to The Louvre and his youngest wasn’t very impressed with what she saw, indicating with what the actor called it a “power move.”

“We were standing in front of the Mona Lisa and she goes, ‘This museum’” said Gosling while doing a thumbs down gesture. "I said, 'Why?' She went, 'Because it is not good.'" To him, it was the “real power move (...) The thumbs-down walk-away. It's like a Roman Empire-level shade."

In 2019, Mendes shared in an interview with Access Daily that their daughters were both into arts. “They just like a lot of arts and crafts, a lot of painting. We have instruments around. They pick them up, and we can’t say they actually play anything, but you know, it’s just a playful environment, and it’s a lot of fun but who knows?”

Eva Mendes’ is excited by Gosling’s new role as Ken in Barbie

Since Warner Bros. published the first look at Ryan Gosling’ Ken, the Internet went into a frenzy and Eva Mendes is part of the fan club. “She’s been very supportive. She’s supporting my Kenergy,” the actor told BBC’s The One Show, per Glamour. “She started a hashtag, #ThatsMyKen, which meant a lot to me.”

On the other hand, Mendes also revealed her first reaction after seeing the picture of Gosling’s Ken. “I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘ahhhhh,’” Mendes said in an interview with The Talk and she also had a very interesting request.

“It's a funny photo and he's trying to be funny, so it worked on all levels. But when I saw it, he sent it to me from work and I said, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please. I never ask for anything,'" she added.