With the never-ending expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s not surprising that more stars want to join the goose that lays the golden egg of the film industry. Ryan Gosling has been the latest actor to voice his wish, and president Kevin Feige would love to grant it.

It’s true that the MCU latest projects such as Ms. Marvel of Thor: Love and Thunder haven’t charmed audiences and critics equally. While the first one was well-received by critics (with a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes), its viewership was much lower than other shows such as WandaVision or Loki. Meanwhile, 'Love and Thunder' has grossed over $600 million worldwide, but critics didn’t enjoy it very much.

These facts have encouraged a discourse on social media about how Marvel is in a “flop era” (as Esquire put it) or how people are getting exhausted by so much content. Yet, here we are, after the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con with the announcement of two more phases which will conclude with two epic Avengers movies and more A-listers joining the club.

Ryan Gosling would like to play Ghost Rider for the MCU

In a talk with the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast by Josh Horowitz, Gosling told host Josh Horowitz that Ghost Rider is a superhero he wants to play. While there’s no plans for a Ghost Rider reboot after Nicolas Cage’s movies in 2007 and 2012, Kevin Feige would make space for the “La La Land” star.

“Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider…” Feige during the 2022 Comic-Con. “Gosling’s unbelievable. Ryan is amazing…I’d love to find a place for him in the MCU. He’s dressed up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than giant movies coming out that weekend. It’s amazing,” said Feige.

Gosling isn’t the only actor that has been interested in playing Ghost Rider, with fans trying to cast “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus. On the other hand, Gosling, who has been promoting “The Gray Man,” has also shut down rumors of him trying to play the superhero Nova in the MCU.

While the star says he doesn’t know “anything” about such a project, which according to Variety it isn’t in the works, he has said that he is ready to play a superhero now, despite reportedly having turn down comic book hero roles before. “It doesn’t matter. I wasn’t right for it. But I would love to do it," he said to MTV News.