The action movie starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, was quite criticized but that didn't stop Netflix from wanting to turn it into a saga. The streaming platform announced that The Gray Man will have a spin-off and a sequel. Here we tell you all about the new material.

The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and directed by the Russo Brothers, is Netflix's most expensive film, with a budget of $200 million. Despite the criticism, the production paid off, as shortly after its release it became the fifth most watched film on the platform.

Many have criticized the story, yet the film achieved a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The plot centers on Court Gentry, a former CIA spy specialized in infiltration and assassinations who betrayed the organization. After escaping from prison, he starts working as a mercenary. However, he discovers some incriminating evidence against the agency, and is pursued by Lloyd Hansen, who will follow him around the world.

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans accompanied Gosling in this journey full of drama, action and weapons. Now, the streaming platform decided to go for more and announced that it will turn The Gray Man into a saga. Two new projects are already on the way: a spin-off and a sequel.

The Gray Man sequel and spin-off

Netflix and the Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony, want to make The Gray Man a franchise. They confirmed that Gosling will return for the next film and the new production will be written by Stephen McFeely, who co-wrote the first installment and also participated in films like Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War.

"We are specifically designing and thinking about this narrative in a way that can carry it forward in other ways. With so many amazing characters in the film we always intended to expand its universe. We are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script we will have. I'm excited to talk soon", the filmmakers announced, according to multiple media outlets.

It is not yet known what the plot is about, nor if Evans and De Armas will return to play their characters. What is already known is that the future franchise will return with much more action and epic fights. Now we just have to wait to know when the new material will arrive to the streaming platform.