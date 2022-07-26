Ryan Gosling is one of the highest-grossed A-lister actors in Hollywood. This year, he stars in Netflix’s “The Gray Man” and he will portray Ken in the upcoming Barbie live-action movie. Here, check out the star’s net worth.

After a four-year hiatus, Ryan Gosling came back to the silver screen with Netflix’s new action film "The Gray Man," in which he stars alongside Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page. He will also be starring in the upcoming Barbie live-action movie as Ken opposite Margot Robbie.

The 41-year-old actor, who shares two daughters with Eva Mendes, has proved his versatility time and time again. He has triumphed as the romantic lead and the action hero, and has been nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards twice and won a Golden Globe Award.

While Gosling has appeared in several independent films, his mainstream work has helped him gross over $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office. That’s why it is not surprising at all that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige would love to have him in the MCU. With 24 acting credits to his name, check out how much is the actor’s net worth.

How much is Ryan Gosling worth in 2022?

Gosling started his career at age 13 on Disney Channel’s The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, alongside Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera. After appearing in other family programs such as Goosebumps (1996), he starred in several indie films such as Murder by Numbers (2002) or The United States of Leland (2003).

In 2004, he gained worldwide recognition for The Notebook and then he gained his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor thanks to Half Nelson (2006). After that, he starred in hits such as Crazy Stupid Love (2011), The Ides of March (2011) and Drive (2011), before earning his second Oscar nom for La La Land (2016) and his first Golden Globe.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gosling has an estimated net worth of $70 million. For his role in Barbie, he will reportedly earn $12,5 million. Besides his work as an actor, the 41-year-old is also set to produce some of his upcoming projects, including “The Gray Man”. He also has a band called Dead Man's Bones, and he recently pick up his first brand endorsement with TAG Heuer.