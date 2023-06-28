Ryan Siew was one of the main members of the Australian band Polaris. Just a few hours ago the sad death of the guitarist at the age of 26 was confirmed and the band was one of the first to dedicate a few words to him on the networks.

The statement mourned the loss of what they considered their “best friend and artistic soul mate”. They also shared, after dedicating a few words to him, what brought joy to the young musician.

This was Harry Potter, psychological thrillers and crime documentaries. Friends and bandmates also asked that the artist’s family’s privacy be respected, especially during this time of mourning.

What happened to Ryan Siew?

Although the cause of death has not yet been disclosed, it was confirmed that the musician passed away at the age of 26 during the morning of Monday, June 19. Several media reported that his death was unexpected, so the band waited a few days to confirm the sad news to their fans.

Just a week before the guitarist passed away, the band surprised their fans by canceling the European tour, which would have started at the beginning of the month. The only reason given was a “personal crisis”. They also added “This is not something we take lightly and we sincerely regret any inconvenience or disappointment caused”.