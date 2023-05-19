Saltburn is the promising new film from director Emerald Fennell, which will star a great cast, including Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi. The project has finally begun production and it is expected that in the coming weeks we will see small previews of what’s to come.

Both The Banshees of Inisherin and Euphoria actors are set to star in the story in which they will be lovers. Both have come off the heels of major hits and will soon be releasing titles such as Bring Them Down and On Swift Horses.

The acclaimed Oscar-nominated director will also be in charge of the script, which will be full of suspense and drama. It will focus on an English aristocratic family and the first reviews have already been revealed, as it had its screening in California.

What is Saltburn all about?

The Pride website revealed a bit of the plot and it seems that Keoghan’s character will be one of the main characters. He develops an obsession with one of his classmates (Elordi).

Who is the cast of Saltburn?

Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan and Richard E. Grant are three of the actors who will be playing lead roles, along with Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan. The names of their characters are not yet known, but check here for the full list of stars in the cast:

Archie Madekwe

Reece Shearsmith

Paul Rhys as Duncan

Lolly Adefope as Lady Daphne

Alison Oliver

Sadie Soverall as Annabel

Millie Kent as India

Michelle Thomas as Camilla

Pierre Bergman as Man at Bar

Gabriel Bisset-Smith as Reg Starter

Alison Martin Jones as Elegant Party Guest

Liam Edwards as University Student

Andy Brady as Vicar Wainwright

Barry Keoghan

Rosamund Pike

Carey Mulligan

Jacob Elordi

Richard E. Grant

When will Saltburn be released?

Although it is not yet known exactly when it will hit theaters, it has been confirmed that there is a possibility that it will premiere at the Venice Film Festival. This will take place from August 30 to September 9 of this year.