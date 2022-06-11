Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married after almost seven years together. Here, check out more about the singer's new husband such as his age, parents and net worth (before tying the knot).

Britney Spears and long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari tied the knot on Friday (June 10) with a glamorous ceremony at the Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles. They were accompanied by celebrities and long-time friends such as Madonna, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore.

Spears and Asghari met while filming the music video for her single ‘Slumber Party’ in 2016 and they have been linked romantically since then. While Spears is, of course, a worldwide-known pop star, Asghari has been slowly building a career as an actor.

Asghari, who is also known for her fitness business, has appeared in several TV shows such as Hacks, Black Monday, When We Grow Up and Dollman, while also appearing in minor films such as ‘Can You Keep a Secret?’. Here, check more about Spears’ husband.

How old is Sam Asghari?

Asghari is 28 years old. He was born on March 3, 1994 in Tehran, Iran. In an interview with Variety, he explained that he moved to the US with his family when he was 12 years old without knowing English.

Who are Sam Asghari’s parents?

According to latestinbollywood.com, his parents are Mike and Fatima Asghari. He has three sisters: Maddie, Ellie, and Faye. In an interview with Variety, Asghari said that his family was “medical” and revealed that two of her sisters were working on the frontlines against COVID-19.

How much is Sam Asghari’s net worth?

According to Life and Style Magazine, Asghari’s net worth is estimated to be $1 million, per The Sun. As he has explained, most of his earnings came from acting gigs, as well as his fitness program. He also has some endorsement with brands for Instagram, where he has more than 2,5 million followers.