Outlander’s star Sam Heughan is one of the actors who are considered, at least by fans, to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond. However, he has revealed that he already auditioned for the part and why he didn’t land it. Check out the full story.

Sam Heughan is well-known for his role as Jaime Fraser in the Starz’s drama “Outlander.” However, the actor has shown that he has many talents with the creation of his own whisky brand (Sassenach), as a producer and now as a writer. After publishing Clanlands alongside Graham McTavish, he is now ready to publish his memoir Waypoints, in which he opens about his life, acting career and a failed audition for James Bond.

Since the departure of Daniel Craig as the agent, there has been plenty of speculation about who will be his successor. Almost every English adult actor has been considered for the role, and Heughan, who is no stranger to action movies, has, of course, been part of the conversation. And now, the actor has revealed that he auditioned for the role in Casino Royale.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Heughan discussed what went down during the audition process for the iconic character and why he didn’t land the part. "It was quite an experience," Heughan told the outlet. "It was a stage in my life where I probably wasn't ready for it, but I wonder what would have happened if I had got it." Check out the full story, and what he thinks about the possibility of getting the role now.

Can Sam Heughan be the new James Bond?

According to an excerpt from “Wayland,” published by EW, Heughan was rejected to play Bond because he wasn’t “edgy enough by nature.” He explains that the process was “so quick, the sweat beneath my leather jacket just starting to form.”

He explained that he reunited with producer Barbara Broccoli, which he called “charming and delightful.” However, the experience of being rejected because of his character taught him to be “prepared” to act “outside of the actual audition.”

Talking about the possibility of having the role now, he says that maybe he’s “too old now,” as producers have talked about “making him younger. I feel like that's where they're gonna go, but who knows what's in their mind."

When is the new Sam Heughan’s book coming out?

His memoir “Waypoints” is already available to buy. He has said that the book is deeply “personal,” and something “that I still feel myself cringing over a little bit. But it's also very cathartic writing it.”