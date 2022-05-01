Marvel's 'Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness' will hit theaters on May 6 after a few delays. Here, check out what director Sam Raimi said about the reshoots and the challenge of making this film.

‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will finally hit theaters on May 6, after a few delays. Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen will star in the film, which is expected to be one of the MCU’s most ambitious to date.

After the events of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, ‘Loki’ and ‘WandaVision’, Stephen Strange has to deal with the consequences of his spell to help Peter Parker which has had unknown consequences for the Multiverse. Fans expect many cameos in the film and some have already been teased such as America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Patrick Stewart’s Professor X.

However, the film directed by Sam Raimi, who is behind the original Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire, at first was very different as it was supposed to come before ‘No Way Home’ and even ‘WandaVision’. Here, check out what Raimi said about the changes and the real reason behind the reshoots.

Sam Raimi explains why they had to reshoot some scenes for Doctor Strange 2

Talking with Rolling Stone, Sam Raimi explained that the reshoots for the film, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter in November 2021, were a consequence of the test screenings in order to help the audience understand what was happening on-screen. Here’s what he said:

“There’s a lot of points where the audience says, ‘I don’t understand this. I don’t understand this concept.’ Or, ‘I’m aware of this concept, and then you explained it again in the third act.’ ‘Oh, you’re right. The audience knows that already.’ Or: ‘They had to know that in order to accept this next story beat,'” Raimi explained. “A lot of it is test screenings, learning what is confusing on a complex picture like this, or learning things that have overstayed their welcome.”

He also said that in the editing process, some scenes were out because they were “slowing down” the film. However, he also explained that the test screenings also help them recognize “what they (audience) really like, and sometimes expand those things that they’re really reacting well to. It’s recognizing what’s original about the picture, and when you’ve got the opportunity to, expanding upon that.”