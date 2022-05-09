Sam Worthington became a globally recognized actor after starring in ‘Avatar’ in 2009, which became the highest-grossing film of all time. So, how much did he make for his work in James Cameron’s epic tale?

The first trailer of the highly anticipated sequel of Avatar, ‘The Way of Water’, was released on Monday. It’s the first teaser of what’s going to be the continuation of the highest-grossing film of all time, which is set to hit theaters on December 16, 13 years after the first one.

For the sequel, Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington will return as the leads, with new additions to the cast, including Kate Winslet, who is going to portray Ronal, and Michelle Yeoh and Oona Chaplin. James Cameron will return to direct the film, which he also wrote.

The stakes are high for the sequel, especially after the first film grossed over $2 billion worldwide. In 2009, Worthington was almost unknown to the American public, but then he became a star. So, many people wonder how much he earned with his work in the movie.

Sam Worthington’s net worth and Avatar salary

Sam Worthington net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is $40 million. After appearing in ‘Avatar’, the actor also got roles in other franchises such as Terminator Salvation and Clash of the Titans, and its sequel. His most recent role is in the TV series 'Under The Banner of Heaven', with Andrew Garfield.

He also has appeared in films such as The Debt (2010), Everest (2015), Hacksaw Ridge (2016), The Shack (2017), Manhunt: Unabomber (2017), and Fractured (2019). However, it’s unclear how much of his net worth came from Avatar.

In an article from 2010, the New York Time reported that both, Saldana and Worthington, earned “more than the (Actors) guild minimus but less than enough to make them feel secure.” With Worthington not being an A-lister before Avatar, the deal wasn’t very lucrative.

However, another star could have made much, much more if he had accepted the role: Matt Damon. In an interview with GQ in 2019, the actor revealed that Cameron offered him 10 percent of Avatar’s profits, meaning that he could have earned $250 million.