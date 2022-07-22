San Diego Comic-Con 2022 opened its doors yesterday afternoon and already drew a huge crowd. It made big announcements like the new Dungeons & Dragons movie. Here we tell you which ones are expected and which ones have already arrived.

The San Diego International Comic Book Convention opened its doors from Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. The event, organized by and dedicated to the followers of comics and everything related to their universe, movies, series, video games and many other topics.

It is considered the largest convention in the United States and the fourth largest in the world. The first places are taken by the Comiket in Japan, the International Comics Festival of Angoulême in France and the Lucca Comics and Games in Italy.

It is the ideal place to publish the new announcements of producers and brands, thanks to the massive amount of fans, journalists and people from different parts of the world who attend. Marvel, one of the entertainment companies that usually makes the most announcements there, is getting ready to release its juiciest news.

San Diego Comic-Con 2022: The most important announcements to date

Marvel

On Thursday 21, the company began its run of announcements and confirmed the arrival of a new animated series. Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which is based on the comics of the same name and has its premiere date scheduled for 2023.

Disney

In this case, there were several panels. It started with one of The Rookie with Nathan Fillion and Niecy Nash Betts. The series tells the story of John Nolan, a man in his forties who decides to leave his comfortable life in a small town to move to the city of Los Angeles to fulfill his dream of becoming a cop. Thus, he has to face the challenges posed by the criminal world for agents new to the profession.

There was also a panel on Abbott Elementary, the Emmy-nominated comedy series, and a panel with the cast of National Treasure: Edge of History. Several announcements are expected to be released today, most notably with Bob's Burger and the Archer series.

Paramount

Paramount made multiple announcements on Thursday and the most relevant was about SpongeBob SquarePants: Dive Into SpongeBob Universe. More major announcements from the company are expected today, including Transformer: EarthSpark.

HBO

HBO offered details about the Harley Quinn animated show, which will soon reach its third season, a product that has been more successful than the live-action adaptation of the character. The famous villain has the entire audience waiting for a new season, which is undoubtedly expected to continue to be a success.

Amazon Prime Video

One of the first Amazon panels was The Wheel of Time: Origins. The most awaited panel is undoubtedly The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and a special AMC panel with the actors of The Walking Dead, who will present the Tales of the Walking Dead trailer.

DC Cómics

During the day today, announcements are expected on the animated Green Lantern: Beware My Power, the sequel Shazam: Fury of the Gods and The Rock's new film, Black Adam.