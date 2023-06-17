'Sanctuary' with Margaret Qualley: Where and how to watch the movie in streaming

Sanctuary is one of Margaret Qualley‘s most popular films. The 28-year-old star already has some great titles in her repertoire and this psychological thriller didn’t go unnoticed.

Christopher Abbott, known for Black Bear and The Sinner, accompanies the actress in the role of Hal. This year he will participate in major projects, such as Poor Things with Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe.

It was directed by Zachary Wigon from a script by Micah Bloomberg. Although it was released in 2022, it had never made its major debut on a streaming platform… until now.

Where and how to watch Sanctuary in streaming

Sanctuary finally has a home and the film will make its major VOD debut on June 20. Its first premiere took place last year, when it was released at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

However, the whole world only got to see it in May 2023 in theaters. “Follows a dominatrix and Hal, her wealthy client, and the disaster that ensues when Hal tries to end their relationship”, describes the official synopsis provided by IMDb.