Sandra Bullock isn't the only one with this idea. Stress? Anxiety? A low salary? Here, check out the celebrities that are taking a break from acting.

Hollywood might sound like the "American dream" but sometimes you just need to take a break. Many projects, hours of work, press tours, anxiety and sometimes you don't get time to be on your own.

Many celebrities said goodbye to the screen and found joy away from the spotlight and demands of the film and television industry. In their new life without paparazzis they feel much better. Many of them found a new vocation, while others are happy with a quieter one.

Some actors took a break and never came back. We don't know if this will be the case of Sandra but we just hope not. She isn't the only one, guess something is going on in Hollywood. Here, check out the celebrities that are taking a break from acting:

Tom Holland

The actor had quite a year. He was Spider-Man, starred in a Prada campaign, and even participated in the movie Uncharted. Even heroes need a rest, and Tom revealed that he's planning to take some time off.

"I've spent the last six years being so focused on my career. “I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world,” He then hinted that he'd possibly like to be a dad, saying, "I love kids. I can't wait to be a dad — I can wait and I will, but I can't wait!". We guess he wants kids more than a role in a new movie.

Sandra Bullock

The actress has announced that she is taking a break from acting for the time being, and it seems like she's been thinking about it for a while now.

"Right now, work in front of the camera needs to take a pause. I don't know (for how long), I don't know. Until I don't feel like I feel now when I'm in front of a camera. I want to be at home. I'm not doing anyone any favors, who's investing in a project if I'm saying, 'I just want to be at home'.”

"I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present, and responsible for one thing,” she said on CBS News Sunday Morning.

Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool star told The Hollywood Reporter that he is taking a break from his career to be with the women in his life. “I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family,” Reynolds explained. “You know, you really don’t get that time back.”

We don't really know when he is coming back to the big screen but it won't be that far. He added, “So, I’ll probably be away from film, or at least shooting films, till the end of the summer. It just provides me an opportunity to be home.”