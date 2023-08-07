Sandra Bullock‘s longtime partner and photographer, Bryan Randall, has died after a private battle with ALS, his family revealed on Monday. He was 57. He and the actor had been together since 2015.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family shared in a statement obtained by several outlets. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

It continued, “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

The Randall family concluded, “At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.” They also request that instead of flowers, any donations be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.

What is ALS disease? Symptoms

ALS stands for Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and it is also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), this is a “is a rare neurological disease that affects motor neurons—those nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement.”

The disease affects all the muscles that we chose to move, and it gets worse over time. Currently, there is no cure for ALS and there is no effective treatment to reverse its progression, according to the NINDS. Some of the early symptoms include: