The former sports lawyer-turned-linguistic trainer Sara Duque has a claim to fame that we all know about through the power of social media. She is one of the top linguistic trainers in the world for some of the best soccer players. Duque is fluent in English, Spanish, German, and Portuguese making her very sought after to help top soccer players get adapted quickly to their new surroundings.



Some of her top footballing clients include, Julian Alvarez, Calvin Bassey, Richarlison, Arthur Melo, Kortney Hause, Danny Namaso Loader, and Benicio Baker. Duque is known for her specialized formula and memory techniques that have yielded her amazing results with her students.



Now one of Real Madrid’s biggest prospects will learn a new language under the guidance of Sara Duque and that is teenage prodigy Endrick.



Endrick getting ready for Real Madrid



Sara Duque posted a picture on her Instagram with the 17-year-old goal scorer. The future Real Madrid star has been very satisfied with his results, “Working with Sara has been crucial in my development as a player. Sara has guided me to understand the challenges I’ll face when moving to a new league, both on and off the field.

“She has not only helped me improve my skills in Spanish and English, but also understand the cultural differences I’ll encounter in Europe. This gives me an advantage to quickly adapt to the new language, lifestyle, and football environment.”



Endrick’s profile



Endrick has been compared to the likes of Ronaldo, Romario, and Edmundo due to his finishing abilities, while he was a huge prodigy at the youth level and Real Madrid purchased him for a fee of 70 million euros, at the top level in Brazil he has struggled.



Endrick has only 8 goals in 27 games for Palmeiras, but things are turning around as he has one goal in the last three games where Endrick has played as a starter against Gremio, Red Bull, and Santos.