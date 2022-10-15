Bad Girl Riri is back! Rihanna will be back to present her iconic high-end lingerie fashion show and it's coming sooner than expected. Check here where, when and how to watch Savage x Fenty Show vol. 4.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 is one of the most prestigious and glamorous fashion shows of recent times. Rihanna, creator of the brand, not only serves the function of promoting her entire line of luxury lingerie, but also develops as the creative director and executive producer of the shows.

As we've seen in previous editions, we can expect to see big names walking the runway as the latest collection is presented and big names lost in the seats. The Needed Me singer is working flat out after having her first child with A$AP Rocky in May.

In September 2021, the Barbados-born entrepreneur presented volume 3 and it starred Behati Prinsloo, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk and Cindy Crawford, among other big names. It was awarded an Emmy Award that same year and apparently this year it will be twice as big and better. Something never seen before.

Where, how and when to watch Savage x Fenty Show vol. 4 in streaming

According to a statement made by the brand, the collection will be "a tribute to self-expression and personal empowerment". Savage X Fenty will arrive on November 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

Riri's latest collection will feature multiple disparate textures, unexpected details and unconventional proportions that come together seamlessly to create a satisfying experience for everyone, regardless of differences.

As the superstar shared on her social networks, her routine never stops and she has already started to promote the next show that will show off all the lace lingerie she has been creating for volume 4. Here's the trailer of the second edition of the show so you can see what to expect this year: