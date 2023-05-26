A lasting legacy for Cristiano Ronaldo has been built over the years. The Al-Nassr star played for many other illustrious soccer teams, including Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid, and Sporting.

His time in Italy may have been brief, but he quickly became a fan favorite at the Allianz. Ronaldo stayed in Turin from 2018 to 2020, and his arrival was met with awe and reverence by his devoted following, who recognized his grandeur and revered his talents.

The present events have, however, left a little blemish on the soccer veteran’s reputation. The spell in Italy will not go down as one of the best in the career of the seasoned Portuguese soccer player.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo’s brother being sued for?

According to a story in the Italian daily La Repubblica, the Italian Public Prosecutor Office has charged Hugo dos Santos Aveiro, the older brother of Cristiano Ronaldo, with fraud. The report claims that Hugo was making a profit off of selling Ronaldo-branded shirts without the proper authorization.

Because of the allegations made against him, he will be required to go through a court trial. In 2019, authorities started looking into claims that Cristiano Ronaldo may have been defrauded by the online sportswear retailer Pegasso, with whom he had a deal to sell Juve jerseys.

The problems began when the CR7 museum logo was substituted for the Adidas emblem on Ronaldo’s public-sale jerseys. Therefore, the jerseys with these logos were considered fraudulent, and Hugo, the manager of the museum, was suspected of being complicit in their sale.

Hugo’s business Mussara denied any involvement with Pegasso, but Juventus reportedly confiscated 13,000 of these ‘fake’ jerseys in an effort to collect proof. According to the company, Hugo committed fraud since he sold jerseys that were identical to those on display at Ronaldo’s museum in his native Madeira, Portugal.