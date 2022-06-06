Fans of the horror slasher franchise 'Scream' were expecting to watch Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott one more time. However, the actress won't be part of the upcoming sequel. Check out her reasons.

Scream is one of the most iconic slasher franchises of the last two decades. The latest installment of the saga was a total success in the box office, grossing $140 million worldwide, even surpassing ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ at the top for one week.

In the last movie, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette all reprised their roles. The story was set 25 years after the events of the first film when a new serial killer using the mask of Ghostface is on the hunt for a group of teenagers portrayed by Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding.

It’s been announced that Hayden Panettiere will return as Kirby Reed (Scream 4) for ‘Scream 6’, alongside the newest cast members. However, fans wonder if Campbell, who has appeared in every film so far, will finally return or not. Here, check out what the actress said.

Neve Campbell said she won’t reprise her role for ‘Scream 6’

As reported by Deadline, Campbell has decided to not return as Sidney Prescott for the latest film of the horror franchise. According to the report, she has declined to appear one more time in the saga due to salary reasons.

“As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream,” the actress said to the outlet. “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” she said.

“It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years,” added Campbell.

The Scream saga has grossed over $744 million worldwide. However, fans can watch her in the Netflix’s series ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ and she will have a recurring role in Peacock’s series Twisted Metal, alongside Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Haden Church.